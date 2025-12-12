Getty Images Sport
Leaving Atletico for Barcelona? Julian Alvarez breaks silence on future speculation as £81m star insists he has 'room to improve'
Alvarez shuts down the noise
Since swapping Manchester City for Madrid in the summer of 2024, Alvarez has established himself as the focal point of Simeone's attack. However, his status as one of La Liga's premier forwards has inevitably drawn attention, with recent reports from Spain suggesting that Barcelona view the Argentine World Cup winner as a potential long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.
In an interview with Marca, the 25-year-old was asked directly about the rumours linking him with a switch to Atletico's domestic rivals. Far from fuelling the fire, the forward was quick to play down the speculation, emphasising that such noise is merely part of the territory when playing at the elite level. He insisted that his happiness in the Spanish capital has not wavered, despite the constant churn of the rumour mill.
"I am very calm," Alvarez explained when asked if the links to Barcelona bothered him. "I always say that one has to be calm and do things well on the pitch. But it doesn't bother me, things are always said, there are always rumours. I try to stay focused on what I have to do, which is to play and help the team."
Alvarez sees 'room to improve' at Atletico
The striker's commitment to the Atletico project appears steadfast, particularly given the heavy investment the club has made to build a team around him. The Colchoneros spent a reported £81 million to bring him to Spain, and Alvarez believes that the squad is still finding its highest gear. Reflecting on the influx of talent in the most recent transfer window, he suggested that the team's best football is still ahead of them.
"I think that nowadays we're in a position to compete with anyone, and as I was saying before, the club has been growing a lot," he said. "In this last transfer window, we've brought in many high-caliber, high-quality players, and I think that, looking ahead, the club still has room for improvement."
The Argentine is certainly delivering on his end of the bargain as the team strives for that improvement. The 25-year-old has already netted 11 goals across La Liga and the Champions League this season, spearheading the attack for Simeone's side. His contributions have kept Atletico firmly in the hunt for silverware, with the club currently sitting fourth in the domestic table - though they are nine points behind leaders Barcelona - and occupying an automatic qualification spot (8th) in the Champions League league phase.
Enjoying Simeone's intensity
His adaptation to Simeone's system has been the driving force behind this form. While his debut season was a period of adjustment to the rigours of Spanish football, his second campaign has seen him take on a more pronounced leadership role. Operating centrally or drifting wide when required, his work rate and pressing ability have made him indispensable to the "Cholo" style of play.
The demands of playing for Simeone are unique, often requiring forwards to sacrifice personal glory for defensive solidity. The Argentine, who developed under Marcelo Gallardo at River Plate and Pep Guardiola at City, has proven uniquely suited to this hybrid role. His ability to lead the press from the front has allowed Atletico to maintain their defensive identity while adding a lethal cutting edge that had perhaps been missing in previous campaigns.
"He's just as you see him, very, very passionate, very focused on work, on effort, on the mentality that if you work hard, sooner or later the results will come," Alvarez said of his coach. "So, we all trust the team. The truth is, that's it, the way he lives and breathes football makes it resonate with all the players."
Asked about the similarities between Simeone and Guardiola, he added: "There are similarities. Obviously, the way they compete, the winning mentality. Then, what we all see are the differences in the ideas each one has when it comes to approaching matches and seeing football. I don't know if it's because of their experience or what they feel, not because of what they know, but each one has their own style."
What next?
With Barcelona currently setting the pace at the top of La Liga, the rumours of their interest in Alvarez could have been a destabilising distraction for Atletico.
The Rojiblancos remain the only club in the last decade to have broken the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly, and the forward was signed specifically to help them do it again. His dismissal of the exit talks suggests he still believes that ambition is achievable at the Metropolitano, rather than needing to jump ship to Camp Nou to secure more silverware.
For now, all talk of transfers has been firmly put to one side. Alvarez and Atletico return to La Liga action this weekend, looking to keep pace in the title race. The striker will be hoping to let his football do the talking, ensuring his focus remains strictly on securing the points needed to climb further up the table.
