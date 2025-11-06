Getty Images
Leandro Trossard eyeing ANOTHER new Arsenal contract! Winger hoping of committing to fresh terms just months after signing last deal
Trossard eyes another Arsenal payday
With his stock rising once again, Trossard is said to be seeking greater long-term security, as revealed by The Sun. While talking to reporters, Trossard made no secret of his affection for life in North London, but left the door wide open for future talks.
He said: "I still have two years left and then we will see what the club wants as well, where do they see me, where I am at that point. But I’m loving life at Arsenal, I’m really happy to be here. It’s such a great club, obviously we’re in a good moment and I hope I can win things with Arsenal."
Arsenal plotting mega swap for Juventus prodigy Yildiz
Behind the scenes, Arsenal’s recruitment machine is in overdrive as Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are reportedly "crazy" about Kenan Yildiz, the 20-year-old sensation who has been lighting up the Serie A for Juventus. According to Radio Radio, Arsenal are plotting a €60 million (£52m/$70m) deal plus Trossard as part of a sensational swap package for the Turkish wonderkid. Juventus, however, are digging in their heels. The Turin giants value Yildiz closer to the €80–100 million (£70–87m/$94–117m) bracket, which is a figure that would test even Arsenal’s ambition. For the Bianconeri, Trossard represents a proven Premier League talent with versatility and experience, but as he is turning 31 this December, his resale value is limited. Nonetheless, Arteta reportedly wants a dynamic, creative spark to complement Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres, and Yildiz has emerged as the chosen one.
Arteta’s Arsenal: Building for the next decade
Arsenal’s strategy under Arteta and Berta is to build for the long haul. That blueprint has already seen several stars commit their futures to the club, including Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Bukayo Saka is next in line for a blockbuster extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the club’s history. The England international has a contract that runs until 2027, and he made his intentions clear earlier this year. Talks with Saka’s camp began in January and have been described as "positive and relaxed." Arsenal are keen to lock down the winger for his peak years, and the new deal will reflect his meteoric rise.
The England international said: "I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge, so I think it's pretty clear."
Timber, Rice, Havertz: Arsenal’s next contract priorities
Alongside Saka, Arsenal have also opened initial discussions with Jurrien Timber, the versatile Dutch defender whose consistency has made him an Arteta favourite. Timber was signed in the same summer as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and is currently tied to Arsenal until 2028. But such is his importance to the project that the club want to extend his stay even further. The Netherlands international is reportedly keen to stay for the long term and feels fully settled in London. Arsenal share that sentiment, though both sides are in no rush to finalise the deal.
Arteta wants to tie him down to a fresh deal and said, "Yes, one hundred per cent. And especially the players that they want to be with us. And we want to attach our futures with them. Jurrien is a really good example of someone that, especially under very difficult circumstances, with a very early injury in his career, with a really difficult injury, the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal. I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us."
Meanwhile, Arsenal have a one-year extension option they can activate for Rice. The England midfielder has already proven his value to the squad and is expected to be offered improved terms once the current season ends. Havertz, on the other hand, is focused on recovery from a knee procedure, but discussions about his long-term future are also expected to begin before the end of the campaign.
