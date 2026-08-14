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Leandro Paredes rejects AC Milan approach to remain at Boca Juniors
Paredes rejects Milan approach
According to TyC Sports, Boca captain Paredes has turned down an approach from Milan during the ongoing European transfer window. Representatives from the Serie A side contacted the 32-year-old midfielder directly to explore a potential move before submitting an official bid to the club. However, the 2022 World Cup winner requested that Milan refrain from approaching the Xeneize hierarchy, reaffirming his full commitment to remaining at La Bombonera.
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Midfielder commits to Boca
Paredes acted decisively to shut down any prospect of negotiations from the outset in order to maintain team stability and focus, the report added. The captain took the call from the San Siro outfit and expressed his gratitude for their interest but made it immediately clear that he is already where he wants to be. Under contract until late 2028, the Argentina international remains firmly dedicated to leading Boca in domestic competition.
Long history across Italy
A return to Italy would have added another chapter to an extensive Serie A journey that began with Chievo in 2014, followed by impactful spells at Empoli and Roma. After moving to Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2017 and later Paris Saint-Germain, the playmaker headed back to Italy with Juventus in 2022 before rejoining Roma in 2023. His emotional homecoming to Boca in mid-2025 completed a full circle, with standout performances in the Liga Profesional ensuring he retains his pivotal role with the Albiceleste.
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Platense test awaits Boca
Focus now swiftly shifts to domestic matters as Boca travel to face Platense in Saturday's Clausura fixture. Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side are determined to sustain their positive momentum in the hunt for the league title. For the veteran talisman, the ultimate objective remains delivering major silverware for his boyhood club and cementing his lasting legacy at La Bombonera.
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