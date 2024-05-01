Daniele De Rossi Jose Mourinho GFX Getty
'Made us grow' - Leandro Paredes aims subtle dig at Jose Mourinho as Roma midfielder claims Daniele De Rossi's style 'suits the team better' ahead of Europa League semi-final clash with Bayer Leverkusen

Leandro Paredes says Daniele De Rossi has made Roma "grow" as his "style suits the team better", in a subtle dig at Jose Mourinho.

  • Roma have re-discovered their form under De Rossi
  • Have won nine of their 14 league games
  • In line for a Champions League spot
