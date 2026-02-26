Leah Williamson's return, Jess Park's role and six Lionesses talking points as England prepare to begin World Cup qualifying campaign

It wouldn’t be the end of the world if the Lionesses didn’t top the group. Sarina Wiegman’s side would be heavily fancied in the play-off format if it was to come to that, as the back-to-back European champions and finalists at the last World Cup. Still, securing a ticket to Brazil as quickly as possible would allow England to switch their focus to preparations for that tournament nice and early, meaning they can schedule useful friendlies against global opposition rather than having to contend with a couple of qualification ties.
Most would expect the Lionesses and Spain to be locked in a tight battle for top spot over the next few months, with those clashes against each other very likely to be decisive. But the games against Ukraine and Iceland will also play a massive role in deciding which of these two powerhouses punches their ticket in June, and which has to settle for the play-off route.
Fortunately then, after coping without a whole host of star names in the friendlies that followed Euro 2025, England’s squad is in a much stronger place for this international break, with Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Hannah Hampton among the returning names.
As the Lionesses start their World Cup qualifying campaign, and take their first steps towards avenging their defeat to Spain in the 2023 final, GOAL picks out six things to look out for over the course of the next week…