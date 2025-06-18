League One PFA Players' Player of the Year nominees: £20m forward Jay Stansfield among six-man shortlist after leading Birmingham back to the Championship
Birmingham star Jay Stansfield is on a six-man shortlist for the League One PFA Players' Player of the Year award after an impressive season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Stansfield among contenders for PFA award
- Joined by Birmingham team-mate after promotion
- EFL newbie also shortlisted ahead of ceremony