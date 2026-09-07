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'It's an objective' - Lautaro Martinez insists Inter can win Champions League and addresses Julian Alvarez struggles
Inter aim for European glory
Inter Milan are preparing to kick off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a daunting trip to face Real Madrid in the Spanish capital. Three-time European champions Inter last lifted the trophy in 2010 under current Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, before suffering final defeats in both 2023 and 2025. Despite the prestige of their opponents, Martinez believes the San Siro outfit has what it takes to go all the way, dismissing the idea that the title is merely a fantasy.
'It's an objective,' Lautaro insisted during his pre-match press conference. 'We all have dreams, but this is more than just an obsession. We have to stay calm, we know that there are a lot of strong teams out there. It's definitely a goal for us. Ever since I first came here, I've repeated that we have to work hard to deliver as many trophies as possible for Inter.'
- AFP
Respect for Real Madrid and Mbappe
The fixture at the Bernabeu sees Martinez come face-to-face with Kylian Mbappe. Despite being a self-professed Milan fan, the French superstar offered high praise for the opposition, stating that Inter deserve immense respect and hailing Martinez as one of the best centre-forwards on the planet. While acknowledging the individual quality within Real Madrid's ranks, Martinez responded by insisting Cristian Chivu's side possess the tactical flexibility and weapons necessary to compete with the Spanish giants on their own turf.
Responding to Mbappe's comments, Martinez said: 'I've heard what he had to say. We'll be up against a team with lots of champions, but we have our own weapons and players who prove that they are at a top level year after year. We've prepared well, we've recovered our energy. We know who we're playing against and Mbappe is definitely one of the best strikers in the world.'
Supporting Julian Alvarez and Argentina
Away from club duties, Martinez was asked about his international teammate Julian Alvarez, who has endured a turbulent period at Atletico Madrid. Alvarez expressed a clear desire to leave the club this summer - with a keen interest in joining Barcelona - only for Atletico management to firmly block any move to their domestic rivals, leaving the forward to continue under Diego Simeone. The Inter star offered his full support to his compatriot, expressing hope that Alvarez will overcome the situation and continue to showcase his top-level talent.
He said: 'Alvarez is a friend of mine. It's not an easy moment for him, but the decision was made by the President of his club. I hope he continues to show the level that he always has.' Martinez clearly values the bond within the national team, even when they are domestic rivals on the European stage.
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Life after Lionel Messi
The conversation also turned toward the end of an era for the Argentina national team following Lionel Messi's recent retirement from international football. Martinez - who lifted the 2022 World Cup alongside the legendary number 10 before reaching the 2026 World Cup final together - admitted that the squad was mentally prepared for the icon to step away, though his absence leaves a significant void in terms of leadership and inspiration.
Addressing the news, El Toro said: 'We all knew the time would come. It was a major bit of news given what Leo means to the team and to all of us. I will take everything he taught us with me.'
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