Getty Last Dance isn’t over! Luis Suarez tipped to prolong Lionel Messi reunion as veteran Inter Miami striker mulls over MLS contract extension L. Suarez Major League Soccer Transfers L. Messi Inter Miami CF Luis Suarez’s ‘Last Dance’ alongside Lionel Messi may not be coming to a close, with the Inter Miami striker being tipped to agree a new contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frontman joined ex-Barca stars in Florida

Continues to nurse long-standing knee problems

Has still managed to hit 20 goals in 2024 Article continues below