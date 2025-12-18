'He made a mistake' - Lamine Yamal told he made the wrong choice choosing Spain over Morocco as Barcelona star's decision criticised

Yamal made his first-team debut for Barcelona in April 2023 at just 15 years old, becoming the club's youngest-ever La Liga player. Since then, he has shattered numerous age records for both club and country, earning widespread acclaim as a generational talent and winning individual accolades like the Kopa Trophy.

Yamal was eligible to represent both Spain and Morocco at senior level. He grew up in Spain and felt a strong connection to the country where he developed as a footballer, while Morocco's historic run to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals made him consider the option, his ultimate choice was driven by a long-held ambition to compete in the European Championship and other major European tournaments, which he felt offered a higher level of global visibility.

Spain also guaranteed him a place in the Euro 2024 squad, and Morocco's head coach, Walid Regragui, confirmed that Yamal was honest about his feelings, stating he felt Spanish and chose Spain with respect for his Moroccan heritage. Yamal made his senior debut for Spain in September 2023, becoming the nation's youngest-ever player and goalscorer at 16 years old. He was a pivotal player in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, becoming the youngest player to appear in and win the final, and earning the tournament's Young Player Award.

But despite the accolades and plaudits, Mustapha Hadji, the former Morocco international who played in the Premier League for Coventry City and Aston Villa between 1999 and 2004, believes Yamal made the wrong decision.