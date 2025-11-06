Getty
Lamine Yamal ‘wouldn’t suit’ Man Utd as Barcelona wonderkid sees Xavi Simons & Florian Wirtz used as Premier League transfer warnings
Who would be the best Premier League fit for Yamal?
There is no suggestion that Yamal will be seeking a move to England any time soon, with a lucrative contract being agreed at Barcelona after turning 18 and inheriting the fabled No.10 jersey that Lionel Messi once wore with such distinction. Despite his relative lack of senior experience, Yamal has already become a talismanic presence in Catalunya.
He is being billed as a multiple Ballon d’Or winner of the future, with records expected to continue tumbling around the hottest of prospects. There may, however, come a day in which he seeks out a new challenge.
Few teams in world football would be able to finance a transfer package for Yamal, but Premier League sides with deep pockets would put themselves in the mix. Meulensteen is not convinced that United would form part of that clamour if a window of opportunity opened up, with Anfield, the Emirates or Etihad Stadium considered to be better fits.
Man Utd ruled out: Red Devils not right for Yamal
Meulensteen, who once worked alongside Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, has told Compare.bet while highlighting the struggles being endured by talented playmakers Simons and Wirtz at Tottenham and Liverpool respectively: “Could Lamine Yamal make an impact in the Premier League? It’s an interesting question because when Gerard Pique came to Manchester United he didn’t really break through. He went back to Barcelona and because La Liga was better suited for him, in my opinion, than the Premier League, he achieved everything he wanted to achieve. We won league titles, domestic cups, the Champions League, the World Cup, the lot.
“There's a lot of players in Spain that never really had the urgency to come and play in the Premier League and some that have, haven’t necessarily been a success. A lot of times, the other way round, it's easier for them to go from the Premier League to Spain because the league is different and it suits them better.
“Do not underestimate what we’ve seen from Xavi Simons at Tottenham Hotspur and Florian Wirtz at Liverpool. Would that happen with Lamine Yamal? He’s in a Barcelona team that will keep growing. He’s already won things. He’s in a strong national side.
“Yamal is a good athlete, but the Premier League throws a completely different physical challenge at you in comparison to the Spanish league. But I am sure he could play in the Premier League, without a shadow of a doubt, because he is an outstanding winger.
“I would love to see him at Manchester United but Ruben Amorim’s system wouldn’t suit him. He’d be better suited for Arsenal or Manchester City or even Liverpool. Would he be a worthy successor to Mohamed Salah one day? 100%.”
Ronaldinho warning: Yamal must enjoy longevity
Meulensteen went on to say of Yamal needing to ensure that his spark does not fizzle out, with Barcelona legend Ronaldinho among those to have struggled for longevity after reaching the very top of the game.
He added: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Lamine Yamal is the hottest prospect in football. He's lovely to watch, great on the eye and what he's already done in the game is impressive. Sometimes things fall into place and that’s what has happened so far for him with Barcelona and Spain. He seems a levelheaded lad and it's important how his environment reacts to him and those around him too.
“I think the one thing that he can learn from Messi and his counterparts like Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta and even [Cristiano] Ronaldo, is the determination, the constant determination to succeed, the constant drive to get better and never let go. That is remarkable and is never a given.
“Look at Ronaldinho. He had two unbelievable seasons with Barcelona. He was almost Ronaldo and Messi rolled into one. He had the skill, the pace, the whole lot and was constantly exciting to watch. But he never had the determination for the longevity that you need.
“Eventually, at one point, and this is something for Yamal to deal with, if you play at such a high level, so many games, at an early age, there can be an element of mental fatigue. You have to go again and obviously Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have stayed away from any real long-term injuries which is massive. And remember, Messi and Ronaldo have been kicked left and right and all over the place but they’ve not suffered any long-term muscular injuries, hamstrings or ACL issues.”
Messi comparison: Will Yamal also sever ties with Barcelona?
Yamal has shaken off the latest injury that he suffered, with full fitness and sharpness being built up with Barcelona. He has continued to play down comparisons to Messi but, having seen the Argentine GOAT leave Barca for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, may decide to tread a similar career path when spreading his own wings.
