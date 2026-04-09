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Lamine Yamal warns Atletico Madrid Champions League quarter-final tie 'isn't over' as Barcelona star issues defiant Instagram update
Yamal rallies the Barcelona faithful
Despite the disappointment of a home defeat, Yamal took to social media to ensure the Blaugrana support keeps dreaming of a semi-final spot. The 18-year-old was seen dejected on the pitch after the game, receiving comfort from team-mate Dani Olmo, but his outlook had shifted to one of pure defiance by the following morning.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the winger posted a poignant image of himself from the match along with a rallying cry to the fan base. Yamal wrote: "This isn’t over, culers, We’ll give everything in the return. All together, always."
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Simeone breaks Camp Nou curse
The result was a historic one for Simeone, who finally managed to record a victory at Barcelona’s home ground. It took the Argentine 19 attempts to secure a win away to the Blaugrana, and the timing could not have been better as it puts Los Colchoneros in the driving seat for a place in the final four of Europe’s elite competition.
Hansi Flick’s Barca side now face a daunting task as no team has ever beaten Atletico at their home stadium in a Champions League knockout tie.
Gavi makes his presence felt
While the scoreline made for grim reading, the return of Gavi provided a much-needed silver lining for Barca. The midfielder played the entire second half, marking his longest appearance since returning from a seven-month injury layoff that began in August. His tenacity in the middle of the park offered a glimpse of the intensity Barca will need for the second leg.
Gavi echoed the sentiments of Yamal on social media, expressing his frustration with the first-leg outcome while looking forward to the trip to the Metropolitano. The midfielder stated: "We deserved much more yesterday, but that’s football… there’s still the second leg, let’s all work together!!"
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Flick faces midfield injury crisis
The road to the second leg is complicated by a growing injury list for Flick. Barcelona are currently down to the bare bones in midfield ahead of their derby clash with Espanyol in La Liga this weekend. Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined, and there are serious concerns over Pedri, who was replaced at half-time against Atletico as a precaution.
With limited options available, Gavi could be handed a starting role sooner than expected. Beyond Marc Casado and Pedri, Flick may have to rely on Eric Garcia to continue his makeshift role in the holding midfield position.