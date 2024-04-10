Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looksGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lamine Yamal's transfer value increases by an eye-watering €143m after teenager plays starring role for Barcelona

Lamine YamalBarcelonaTransfersLaLiga

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal's transfer value has increased exponentially after his impressive display in the 2023/24 season.

  • Yamal sees exponential rise in his value
  • Has played 40 matches for Barca this season
  • PSG eyeing move for the attacker in the summer

