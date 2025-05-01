Lamine Yamal makes 'trade' deal with Thierry Henry as ex-Arsenal star sets up meeting with Barcelona youngster ahead of next Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Thierry Henry has set up a meeting with Lamine Yamal, as the 17-year-old and the Arsenal and Barcelona legend plan to swap shirts when they meet.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal puts on stupendous show vs. Inter

Henry wants Yamal's shirt for his son

Spaniard plans a shirt swap with the legend Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱