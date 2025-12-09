Getty
Lamine Yamal surpasses Kylian Mbappe! Barcelona wonderkid makes Champions League history in style by breaking record in Frankfurt comeback
Barcelona come from behind to seal win
Barcelona were made to work hard for their three points against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou on Tuesday night. The Catalan giants went 1-0 down thanks to an opening goal from Ansgar Knauff, but hit back after the break to seal the win. Two goals from Kounde were enough for victory, with Marcus Rashford and Yamal bagging assists in the game for Hansi Flick's side.
Yamal overtakes Mbappe with assist
Yamal set up Barcelona's winner for Kounde which means he has now been directly involved in 14 goals (seven goals and seven assists) in the Champions League for Barcelona. The 18-year-old therefore overtakes Mbappe (ten goals and three assists) for the most goal involvements by a player aged 18 or younger in the competition’s history. Yamal is likely to add to that tally too, as he does not celebrate his 19th birthday until July, giving him plenty more time to add more Champions League goals and assists to his collection.
Yamal banned for Barcelona's next UCL game
However, Yamal will be forced to watch Barcelona's next Champions League match from the sidelines. The teenager picked up his third booking of the 2025-26 competition against Eintracht Frankfurt which brings an automatic one-match suspension. Flick will therefore will have to cope with his brilliant wonderkid for Barcelona's next European outing in January against Slavia Prague.
Flick admits teenager unhappy at being subbed
Yamal was substituted late in the game against Eintracht Frankfurt and appeared to be less than impressed with the decision to take him off before the final whistle at Camp Nou. Flick was asked about his teenage star after the game and spoke about the decision to replace him. He told reporters: "Lamine was a little disappointed when he came on, but he had a yellow card and needed fresh legs. These are three very important points. We controlled the game; it was a very difficult match. They defended very deep. We have to focus on ourselves and get six more points."
Barcelona aim to end year top of La Liga
Barcelona will now switch focus back to La Liga where they have a four-point lead over rivals Real Madrid. Flick's side have just two fixtures left to play in the Spanish top flight in 2025, starting on Saturday against Osasuna. The Catalans then play their final La Liga game of the calendar year on December 21 against Villarreal, which will take place at the Yellow Submarine's home ground of La Ceramica after failed attempts to move the fixture to Miami.
