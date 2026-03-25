Lamine Yamal snubbed as Ivan Rakitic names Barcelona's most decisive player

Barcelona will also face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Diego Simeone's side. It is a tie that will again test Flick’s tactical acumen against the seasoned grit of Simeone. Rakitic, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed on the European stage, expects a tactical chess match between the two managers when they meet again after the international break.

"It is always difficult, they're teams that know each other very well," Rakitic added. "I think Hansi Flick, as well as Simeone, are going to prepare their teams well. I think we are going to enjoy a great Champions League match. I hope Barca go through, but I think it's going to be quite tough."