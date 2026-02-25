Lamine Yamal romantically linked with British model & influencer Lily Rowland

Yamal attracted plenty of headlines courtesy of his previous relationship with Nicki Nicole, with the teenager having confirmed at the end of last year the couple had parted ways. The 18-year-old is now being romantically linked with Rowland, a London-born model and influencer.

As per ABC, reporter Anna Gurguí has analysed the situation on the podcast 'En todas las salsas' and revealed a few clues that she feels suggest a potential relationship between the two.

She said: "Lamine Yamal, like all footballers, doesn't follow the girls he likes. But I've seen some likes and 'thumbs up' from Lamine Yamal on Lily Rowland's posts, and I thought, 'Wow, that's strange. I've noticed that Lily also likes Lamine Yamal's posts."

Gurgui's detective work has also revealed that Rowland's social media activity towards Yamal's ex Nicole has changed. She revealed: "Just a month ago, Lily stopped liking her posts. People are speculating in the comments on her posts that she might be involved with him. Lately, her photos have been of her at Barça's stadium or at matches, wearing the team's jersey. Keep an eye on her because it's a relationship similar to the one he had with Nicki Nicole. It's not confirmed, but the clues are intriguing."