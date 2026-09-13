Lamine Yamal penalty sparks CONTROVERSY! Pundits question spot-kick in Barcelona's 2-4 win over Levante

The turning point of the second half arrived when Jon Ander Gonzalez Cuesta pointed to the spot in favor of Barcelona following an incident involving Aissa Mandi and Lamine Yamal. Mandi, formerly of Real Betis, fell to the ground and appeared to touch the ball with his hand before subsequently tripping the young Barcelona star.

While Yamal made no mistake with the finish, blasting the ball into the top left corner, the decision to award the penalty has been met with significant resistance from several high-profile analysts who believe the referee made a fundamental error.

Paco Gonzalez has led the outcry against the officiating, even if he confessed to seeing the referee's logic in real-time. Speaking on COPE, he admitted: "I don't think it's a penalty, but I understand why he gave it. If that hand isn't there, he's clean through on goal."

Despite acknowledging the referee's difficult position, Gonzalez hit out at the decision to award the spot-kick, arguing the initial handball was far too soft to warrant a penalty and that any subsequent contact was merely a natural consequence of the play.