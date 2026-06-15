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Lamine Yamal's 'not going to do anything' - Cape Verde brothers Laros and Deroy Duarte felt Spain star's 'aura' but knew he would flop in shock World Cup draw
Conquering the Yamal aura
The Rotterdam-born brothers were at the heart of the action in Atlanta as the tournament debutants secured a point that sent shockwaves through the footballing world. While most defenders fear the sight of Yamal warming up, Deroy Duarte explained that his team-mates were ready to neutralise the teenager immediately.
"You hear all those fans cheering and you feel from his aura that a serious player is coming in," Deroy said to ESPN. "But at the first moment he touched a ball, our left-back and left-winger flew onto him. And we knew: today he's not going to do anything."
Indeed, even the introduction of Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal with just 20 minutes remaining failed to inspire a breakthrough for the European giants. The Blue Sharks maintained a disciplined defensive structure that left the Spanish frontline looking uncharacteristically toothless throughout the 90 minutes.
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A family affair on the world stage
For Laros and Deroy, the 0-0 draw was a deeply emotional family milestone. Laros started the match and played an hour before being replaced by his brother, a substitution that brought mixed feelings but ultimate pride. "That was a bit crazy, ideally you want to be on the field together, but we grant each other everything. From the moment I went off, I became a spectator and then the tension really starts," Laros reflected. "On the pitch you don't really realise it. When the whistle blows, it's a party."
The significance of the result was written all over the faces of those in the stands, including the brothers' own parents. "We saw our parents cry," the brothers shared shortly after the match. "The feeling is difficult to describe, it's just something you dream of."
The emotional scenes mirrors those of veteran goalkeeper Vozinha who was visibly emotional after securing his 90th cap in the stalemate.
Slighting the world's best
Despite their confidence, the Duarte brothers were quick to acknowledge the immense quality within the Spanish ranks. Facing the likes of Rodri and Pedri provided a first-hand look at what it means to be at the pinnacle of the sport. "When someone turns away or gives a beautiful ball, you do think: this is world-class," they admitted. However, the underdog mentality was sharpened by watching other small nations struggle, specifically citing Curacao's heavy 7-1 defeat to Germany the previous night.
"You realise: that could have been us. But when we started the match, we were sharp immediately. I looked at the clock, saw we had been playing for 20 minutes and it was going well. From that moment I knew: there is really something to be gained here," Laros explained.
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Dreaming of the knockouts
With a point already on the board in Group H, Cape Verde are no longer looking at themselves as simple participants. The result has shifted the expectations for the African nation as they prepare for their remaining fixtures. The Duarte brothers believe this is only the beginning of their journey in North America, despite the critics who wrote them off before the tournament began. "We can go and fight for more. Everyone gave us little chance, but we have always had the confidence that we can go through," the brothers concluded.
After frustrating one of the tournament favourites, the Blue Sharks have certainly earned the right to dream big as they look toward matches against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.
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