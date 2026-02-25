Getty Images Sport
LAFC star Denis Bouanga signs new contract with club following offseason transfer interest from Inter Miami and Fluminense
What happened?
Bouanga's future had been somewhat uncertain throughout the winter as LAFC's star winger was linked with several different moves. Among them was Inter Miami, which, according to The Athletic, made a $13 million offer to sign the LAFC star during the offseason. Fluminense had also been linked with the Gabon international, but LAFC have kept hold of Bouanga via a new contract.
With the new deal, Bouanga remains a Designated Player, as LAFC continues to build around one of MLS' best attackers.
What was said
Bouanga expressed his gratitude for being able to extend his deal with the Black and Gold.
“I’m grateful to LAFC for the trust they’ve shown in me,” said Bouanga in a statement. “From the beginning, my family and I have felt at home in Los Angeles. It’s an honor to represent this club and our supporters every time I put on the jersey. I believe in what we are building here, and I’m motivated to keep improving, winning more trophies, and helping this club reach even higher.”
LAFC's centerpiece
Since his arrival in MLS in the summer of 2022, Bouanga has been one of MLS' best players, emerging as a dominant force leading the LAFC attack. With Bouanga leading the way quickly following his arrival, LAFC won both the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield, and Bouanga has slowed down from there.
In total, Bouanga has scored 66 goals and provided 21 assists in 102 MLS games for the club, having hit the 20-goal mark in each of this first three full seasons with LAFC. Bouanga will now continue to partner with fellow DP, Son Heung-Min, to lead LAFC's attack, one of the best in MLS.
“At this club, performance matters,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “Denis has delivered at an elite level with historic consistency since the day he arrived, and he has helped us win multiple trophies. This new contract reflects that. We’re proud of what he’s accomplished here and are motivated to continue building on that success together.”
What comes next?
After breezing past Inter Miami in their MLS opener and Real Espana in the CONCACAF Champions Cup over the past eight days, Bouanga and LAFC will visit the Houston Dynamo on Saturday for the second match of their MLS season.
