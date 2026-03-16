La Stampa - Open VAR may not be confirmed, "a source of confusion rather than clarification"

DAZN’s Open VAR may not be confirmed for next season: according to La Stampa, the FIGC and the AIA are considering the matter, and some members of the refereeing hierarchy have no doubt that Open VAR should be shelved.

The Turin-based newspaper reports that “some clubs are beginning to think it is primarily a source of confusion rather than clarification. The FIGC and the AIA are considering the matter. Some of the refereeing authorities have no doubts: it must be shelved. This could be the final season of Open VAR, the DAZN programme which each week hosts key figures from the refereeing world, invited to analyse the day’s controversial league incidents without too many filters, with the broadcast of audio exchanges between the VAR in Lissone and the referees on the pitch".