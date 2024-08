This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty LA Galaxy reportedly agree deal to sign former Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus Marco ReusLA GalaxyMajor League SoccerBorussia DortmundTransfers Reus, who made 429 appearances for Dortmund, is set to move to MLS's LA Galaxy following the expiration of his contract with the Bundesliga giants

Dortmund contract expired in June

The forward is three-time Bundesliga player of the season