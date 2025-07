Kylian Mbappe withdraws moral harassment complaint against PSG ahead of reunion in Club World Cup semi-final but maintains fight to recover €55m in unpaid wages from French giants

Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn his legal complaint for moral harassment and attempted extortion against Paris Saint-Germain, just days before facing his former club in the Club World Cup semi-final. However, the Real Madrid superstar continues to pursue €55 million in unpaid wages through France’s labor courts, keeping his financial battle with Les Parisiens alive.

