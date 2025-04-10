'A little afraid to show who's better' - Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr blamed for Real Madrid's embarrassing Champions League defeat at Arsenal as ex-Los Blancos star claims Frenchman's arrival has had negative effect K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Champions League LaLiga

Former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic blamed Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid's chastening 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday.