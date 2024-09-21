Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2024-25Getty
Suraj Radia

Kylian Mbappe is untouchable! Real Madrid's plan to fully unlock superstar new signing revealed as Frenchman begins to find his feet at the Bernabeu

K. MbappeReal Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti could change system and bring in an extra midfielder to tighten Real Madrid's defence and give Kylian Mbappe more freedom in attack.

  • Ancelotti considering changing to 4-4-2 diamond
  • Real Madrid boss wary over defensive stability
  • Mbappe has four goals in last three games for Real
