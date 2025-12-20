Kylian Mbappe sent birthday message by PSG just days after club ordered to pay Real Madrid star €60m

This week, a Paris labour court ordered PSG to pay former forward Mbappe €60m (£52.5m), who sued his old team for a contract dispute and ill-treatment by the Ligue 1 champions. In the end, he got just over a fifth of the amount he tried to obtain, with most of the money awarded said to be from bonuses.

His lawyer, Frederique Cassereau, said: "We are satisfied with this ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid."

And his legal team added, "This judgement confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone. Mr Mbappe, for his part, scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day."