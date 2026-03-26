Kylian Mbappe sensationally calls Florentino Perez to tell Real Madrid president he doesn't want club's medical staff to treat him ever again amid 'wrong knee' drama

This is apparently not an isolated issue involving just one player. Recently, reports emerged that Camavinga's absence from several matches in December 2025 due to an ankle injury was due to a misdiagnosis by Real Madrid. The club's medical staff at the time reportedly performed an X-ray on the defensive midfielder's wrong foot.

Camavinga injured his left ankle on December 3 during a 3-0 away win against Athletic Club. Despite scoring, he had to be substituted after 69 minutes, complaining of pain. Consequently, an MRI scan was performed – but on his right foot. Finding no injury there, doctors declared Camavinga fit to play.

The 23-year-old was then included in the squad for the match against Celta on December 7, but did not play. However, he missed subsequent matches against Alaves (LaLiga), Manchester City (Champions League), and Talavera (Copa del Rey) due to the ankle problem. He was only able to play again on December 20, coming on late on against Sevilla.

Indeed, the L'Equipe report claims that the trust between the medical department and the Real Madrid squad has been broken for several years.