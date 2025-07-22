Kylian Mbappe gets his Real Madrid wish! French forward to take new shirt number after summer reshuffle K. Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly on the verge of taking over the famed No. 10 shirt as the club gears up for the 2025–26 season. After his first year in the Spanish capital, the 26-year-old appears set to trade his current No. 9 shirt - previously worn by the likes of Karim Benzema - for the number vacated by club legend Luka Modric, according to MARCA.