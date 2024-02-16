Kylian Mbappe at PSG: The football fairy tale that descended into a farcical soap opera

The forward has reportedly told Nasser Al-Khelaifi he'll leave the Parc des Princes this summer, thus bringing a long overdue end to the drama

Not long after the news broke on Thursday that Kylian Mbappe had confirmed his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, Aurelien Tchouameni dropped a social media post featuring nothing but a couple of popcorn emojis. No words were necessary. The message was as clear as it was concise: Tchouameni can't wait to see what happens next in the football world's longest-running soap opera.

The Frenchman's excitement is perfectly understandable, of course. Tchouameni has every reason to believe that his compatriot will soon be joining him at Real Madrid. Certain financial hurdles still have to be cleared but it shouldn't be long before Mbappe officially confirms his intention to belatedly move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

It's long been the winger's dream, one shared by Madrid president Florentino Perez. For PSG, though, it's a nightmare.