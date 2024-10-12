Kylian Mbappe prioritises Ballon d'Or win over France as captain tells Didier Deschamps he only wants to play in 'important' international matches
Kylian Mbappe's relations with France fans could be at yet another breaking point, as the forward reportedly is set to put France as second priority.
- Mbappe snubs France amid injury concerns
- Frenchman prioritising 2025 Ballon d'Or
- Tells Deschamps he'll only play important matches