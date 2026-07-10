AFP
'I let myself get distracted' - Kylian Mbappe blames confusion for penalty miss against Morocco and dismisses injury fears as France gear up for World Cup semi-final
Mbappe reflects on costly VAR delay
France booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals after beating Morocco 2-0, but Mbappe's missed penalty became one of the game's biggest talking points. The forward revealed that a VAR review lasting more than three minutes disrupted his preparation. After initially being told the penalty had been awarded, the referee informed him the decision was still under review, forcing him to repeatedly reset before eventually taking the kick.
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Mbappe explains the confusion
Mbappe admitted the unusual sequence affected his concentration, although he stopped short of blaming the officials for the miss. Speaking after the match, Mbappe detailed the sequence that unfolded before his penalty.
"I didn't shoot well," Mbappe admitted, as quoted by RMC Sport. "Then it gets complicated because there's a mix-up. The referee tells me there's a penalty. So I ask him if the VAR check is complete, and he says yes.
"From that moment on, we transition to Ousmane (Dembele), who gives me the ball. Then he comes to me, when I'm already focused, to tell me there's no penalty. So I don't know, I pick up the ball, put it down again, thinking there's a penalty, and he tells me, 'No, wait, there's an action two minutes earlier that needs to be checked'."
Despite the disruption, Mbappe accepted responsibility for the miss. He added: "But that's how it is, I let myself get distracted. I've certainly gone through a lot of scenarios about how to concentrate on a penalty, but I hadn't considered this particular scenario yet. It's a scenario we'll have to consider because the referee can tell you there's a penalty, but then two minutes later he can tell you there isn't. I don't know how long it lasted. It's part of the new football. It's the new football with VAR, you have to adapt."
France captain shrugs off injury concerns
Mbappe also eased concerns after being substituted in the 77th minute following treatment on the pitch. The France captain later celebrated with his team-mates after the victory, suggesting the issue was not serious.
"I'm all good. I got a knock on the ankle, but it's all good. JP [Mateta] was more able than me to play the last 15 minutes," he explained as quoted by ESPN.
- AFP
France prepare for the semi-finals
France now turn their attention to the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face either Spain or Belgium in Arlington, Texas. With Mbappe insisting his ankle knock is not a concern, Les Bleus will hope their captain is ready to lead the attack as they move one step closer to another World Cup final.
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