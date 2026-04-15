Kylian Mbappe matches Karim Benzema and breaks Lionel Messi record as Real Madrid star makes Champions League history despite Bayern defeat

Mbappe continues to justify his status as the cornerstone of the new era at Real Madrid. During the high-stakes Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, the French captain found the net late in the first half to move level with a club legend.

By scoring his 15th goal of the current European campaign, Mbappe has now equalled Karim Benzema as the second-highest scoring Frenchman in a single Champions League season. Benzema achieved the feat during his Balon d’Or winning year, with only Stephane Guivarc'h having scored more for a French club in a single UEFA campaign, following his exploits with Auxerre in 1997-98.