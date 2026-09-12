'No player was better than me!' - Kylian Mbappe makes bold Ballon d'Or claim despite trophyless season at Real Madrid

Speaking to France Football, Mbappe offered a robust defence of his personal campaign. He stressed that the Ballon d'Or is ultimately an individual prize, rather than a direct reflection of team honours.

"I believe I can win ​it this year," Mbappe declared. "It’s one of my goals, and a short-term one at that," Mbappe said. "People say ​I didn’t win a trophy (for club or country), but it’s an individual award. I’ve never ⁠seen a Ballon d’Or winner elected unanimously. Has anyone ever won with 100% of the vote? That means there’s always ​someone who thought the winner didn’t deserve it.

"There was no player better than me. We ‌were talking ⁠about achievements. To score that many goals in the major competitions, where all the great players are, and of course at the World Cup, the biggest event, to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer - throughout my holidays, that was all people talked to me about."