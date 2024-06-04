Kylian Mbappe explains how Luis Enrique 'saved him' after being told 'quite violently' he would never play for PSG again

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeKylian Mbappe explains how Luis Enrique 'saved him' after being told 'quite violently' he would never play for PSG againKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersLigue 1Real MadridKylian Mbappe revealed how Luis Enrique "saved him" after he was told "quite violently" that he would never play for Paris Saint-Germain again.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe had a troubled start to the 2023-24 seasonWas kept off pre-season trips over a contract disputeForward revealed that Enrique came to his rescueArticle continues below