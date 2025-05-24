Kylian Mbappe makes more history! Real Madrid star follows in Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps by hitting impressive landmark with latest brace
Kylian Mbappe matched Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the Real Madrid striker hit an impressive landmark with a brace against Real Sociedad.
- Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0
- Mbappe scored both goals to take his tally to 31
- Leads the race for the European Golden Boot