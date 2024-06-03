VIDEO: PSG's Kylian Mbappe caught on camera revealing to French president Emmanuel Macron when long-awaited Real Madrid transfer will finally be announced
Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera revealing to French president Emmanuel Macron when his Real Madrid transfer will be finally announced.
- Mbappe currently with the French national team
- Set to complete his move to Real Madrid
- Official announcement could be made on Monday