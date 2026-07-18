Kylian Mbappe says France 'failed' Didier Deschamps with World Cup exit as captain issues rallying call for winning send-off vs England

Mbappe has taken responsibility for France's failure to secure a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, admitting the players "failed" outgoing manager Deschamps. The 27-year-old captain, who was handed his international debut by Deschamps back in 2017, took to social media to express his deep regret that the squad could not provide a more glorious conclusion to the coach's iconic tenure.

In a heartfelt message posted to his millions of followers, Mbappe wrote: "Today is your last dance. You who have given us so much. We should have given you a better ending, but we failed. Putting into words what you have brought over 14 years is very difficult, as you have been a major player in the revival of this team."



