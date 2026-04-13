As the Royals announced on Sunday, the striker was unable to complete the team’s training session for health reasons.
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Kylian Mbappé cut short his training session at Real Madrid, sparking speculation ahead of the second leg against FC Bayern Munich
Mbappé suffered a bloody gash above his right eye during Friday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Girona, and he was still reporting discomfort two days later. Real insisted the decision to rest him was purely precautionary.
Real have yet to confirm whether the forward will be available for Wednesday’s clash. However, his omission would be a surprise unless the cut proves more troublesome than expected. Los Blancos must overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit at the Bernabéu, and Mbappé scored their sole goal in that match.
With 45 goal contributions in 38 competitive matches, Mbappé remains Madrid’s most potent attacking weapon, ahead of Vinicius Junior, who has been involved in 30 goals.
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The Mbappé incident has sparked fresh refereeing controversy at Real.
Friday’s Mbappé shock stemmed from an incident in the 88th minute, when he went down inside the six-yard box following a fine solo run and a challenge from Girona centre-back Vitor Reis. His opponent struck him in the face with his elbow, leaving Mbappé requiring three stitches.
No penalty was awarded: referee Javier Alberola Rojas took no action, and the VAR did not intervene, sparking fury in the Madrid camp. “I don’t understand why the VAR didn’t act,” fumed coach Álvaro Arbeloa. “If he feels like speaking up, he does—if not, he stays silent.”
Real have complained about officiating before, most recently after the first-leg loss to Bayern. Two calls by English referee Michael Oliver sparked controversy then. The biggest bone of contention was Jonathan Tah’s challenge on Mbappé, which caught the Frenchman on the Achilles tendon yet only earned a yellow card. “I don’t know how Tah avoided a red card for that foul on Mbappé; it’s a decision no one can understand,” Arbeloa fumed after the final whistle.
The dropped point allowed leaders Barcelona to open up a nine-point gap with just seven rounds left, effectively settling the title race.
Kylian Mbappé: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 38 Goals 39 assists Assists 6