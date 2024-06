Kyle Walker treats wife Annie Kilner to £160,000 caravan holiday in Wales! Man City star building bridges with partner after fathering two children with mistress Lauryn Goodman Kyle WalkerManchester CityShowbizEnglandPremier LeagueEuropean Championship

Kyle Walker has reportedly treated wife Annie Kilner to a £160,000 caravan break in Wales, as the Man City star works on repairing that relationship.