'What the f*ck has he been watching?' - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia claims Tottenham will trouble PSG but fans question winger's statement following Spurs' horror run

Supporters did not take long to voice disbelief at Kvaratskhelia’s comments, with many questioning whether he has watched Tottenham at all this season. @JaseL2022 wrote on X: "What the f*ck has he been watching??"

@cowdray19 mocked Spurs' attack, posting: "We deffo don't attack to be honest, I'm sure half of em can control a football. It will be training day for PSG, the keeper, get a deck chair, put your feet up, xmas has come early for ya."

More criticism followed, with @citycyborg22 adding: "He obviously hasn't been watching their PL games....those lots are complete jokes."

@MacAllisterEra insisted: "They will batter Spurs."

@ary4n117 joked about the confusion surrounding the winger’s assessment: "Is he watching the same Tottenham as me."

The backlash reflects a growing scepticism surrounding Spurs’ domestic displays, which have been inconsistent and, at times, chaotic under Thomas Frank. Fans argue that Tottenham’s lack of attacking cohesion and vulnerability under pressure make Kvaratskhelia’s description wildly optimistic. While some acknowledge Spurs’ contrasting strength in Europe, the overwhelming sentiment online is that PSG remain overwhelming favourites and that the Georgian international may have overstated the threat.

