KSI Wayne BridgeGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Is KSI vs Wayne Bridge back on?! Boxing promoter reveals YouTuber apologised to ex-Chelsea star over John Terry jibe and is hopeful of 'moving on'

W. BridgeChelseaPremier LeagueManchester CityEngland

Wayne Bridge and KSI could still lock horns in a boxing ring after YouTuber apologised to the ex-England international over his John Terry jibe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bridge and KSI could finally compete in a boxing match
  • Ex-Chelsea star pulled out of fight after Terry jibe
  • Apology made reveals promoter
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱