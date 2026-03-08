Getty Images
KSI sits and celebrates with Andy Carroll during first game as Dagenham & Redbridge part-owner
Meeting a Premier League icon
It was a fitting introduction for the social media mogul, who recently finalised a deal to become a major shareholder and strategic partner after months of undercover negotiations. The influencer was joined by former Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who signed for the Daggers last year. The veteran forward, currently sidelined following surgery, sat with his family and KSI as they watched Aradmide Oteh’s second-half goal secure all three points. Carroll’s children were reportedly eager for photos with the new co-owner, while club officials even shifted seating arrangements to ensure the stars could sit together.
A dream realised for the Sidemen star
For KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, the move into the boardroom is the culmination of a lifelong ambition to own a team. After months of secret negotiations, he has officially joined the sixth-tier club as a co-owner and strategic partner. He was mobbed by fans upon arrival at the ground, completing a lap of the pitch while signing autographs for a crowd that had nearly doubled in size compared to the previous week's home fixture.
"I’ve been watching Dagenham for months on my YouTube livestream. There’s been lots of up, lots of downs and lots of frustrating moments," KSI revealed during his first match in an official capacity. "But to be here, being to smell the pitch, see the fans, see the excitement and feel the buzz in the air. It just feels fantastic. I’ve always wanted a football club, ever since I was young playing FIFA and football manager. It’s a calling for me."
Global exposure and the Wrexham model
The arrival of such a massive social media personality has already had a tangible impact on the Daggers' profile. With a global reach spanning several continents, the new partner is confident that his presence will transform the club's commercial standing. The boost in attendance to 2,281 spectators for the Dorking clash is seen as just the beginning of a larger strategy to put the east London side on the map.
"I didn’t know how it was going to happen, but I knew I was going to do it at some point. I looked at a few clubs, but something about Dagenham & Redbridge spoke to me," KSI added. "I’m going to bring exposure, mass exposure. I have a worldwide audience from America, to Australia to England. I have an audience everywhere. People from all over the place are going to be watching. A lot of people didn’t even know about Dagenham & Redbridge before the announcement. Now, it’s on the radar. It’s on the worldwide stage."
Ambitions for the Premier League
Drawing inevitable comparisons to the Hollywood-backed rise of Wrexham, KSI is not hiding his lofty ambitions for the future of the club. Despite the Daggers currently competing in the sixth tier of the English pyramid following their relegation last season, the new owner believes the ceiling for the project is the very top of the professional game, provided they remain patient with the process.
"Dagenham have looked a bit directionless they haven’t had an owner that wants and cares as much as I do," KSI explained. "For me, with everything I’ve put my all into, I absolutely smash it. I know it’s going to be hard. I’ve said I want to take the club to the Premier League and I do believe we can take Dagenham & Redbridge to the Premier League. But it’s step by step."
