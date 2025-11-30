Getty Images Sport
'Next year is a different story' - Kostas Tsimikas targets Liverpool comeback as he struggles during loan spell with Roma
Greek star struggles in Eternal City
Tsimikas has made six appearances in Serie A and four in the Europa League, but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team and has fallen down the pecking order behind Angelino and other defenders. Roma only agreed to a straight loan deal with no obligation to buy, a decision the club is reportedly happy about given his limited impact and inconsistent performances. Operating primarily as a left wing-back in manager Gian Piero Gasperini's 3-4-3 formation, Tsimikas has struggled to nail down the left-back slot. Notably, during a Europa League match against Lille in October it was his crucial early error which led to the only goal of the game, and Tsimikas was substituted at half-time, with Italian media labeling his performance a "nightmare".
Tsimikas: 'I was the Greek Scouser'
Tsimikas told The Athletic: "I miss the city. I lived there for five years. I love everything in Liverpool. They have a special part of my heart. The people are very kind, some of the kindest I’ve ever met in football. They’d always try to support the team, in good, in bad, they would always do their best to try to help you. I want everything for this club, because from day one, I was fully committed there. I was the Greek Scouser and I always will be, I’ll keep it for my whole life."
And when pressed on whether he’d like to return to Anfield, Tsimikas added: "You never know. The most important thing for me is to be healthy, to train hard, to play more games. Next year is a different story for me. I want to be successful, I want to win things. Only God knows what will happen in the next year."
Three years, three very different managers
Tsimikas joined Liverpool in Jurgen Klopp’s final year and then spent a season under Arne Slot before joining Roma under Gasperini, three managers with very different football ideals. But Tsimikas says he’s trying to learn something different from each one of them. He said: “I think Gasperini is more direct. Slot was more detailed about the game plan, whereas Gasperini is a lot more physical as well. At the moment, for me, it’s about getting used to the playing style, and it’s a little tougher for me. But I have to try to give my best every time the coach gives me the opportunity to play. The team comes first, and I want to be a big part of that, hopefully celebrating at the end of the season with a trophy.”
He added: "I remember going to Denmark (to play for Esbjerg). I was just a kid. Everything was dark because I went at Christmas time. It was the first time I left Greece. And it made me more physical, it made me into a man."
West Ham test facing struggling Reds
The Greece international will be keeping a keen eye on Liverpool’s match with West Ham today and the line-up chosen by beleaguered Reds boss Slot, who is under pressure to ring the changes, particularly in defence. The Anfield side’s defence has been leaky this season, with a number of basic errors from defenders contributing to their demise on a regular basis, the recent 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven was marked by a blatant handball from captain Virgil van Dijk to concede a penalty and Ibrahima Konate allowed the ball to bounce past him for PSV’s third goal.
