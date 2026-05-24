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Which kit will Arsenal wear for Premier League title lift? Gunners’ trophy plans revealed after being forced to don change strip for final day trip to Crystal Palace
The logistics of a London coronation
Arsenal will change into their iconic red and white home kit before lifting the Premier League trophy on Sunday, according to football.london. The Gunners travel to Selhurst Park having already secured the title, thanks to Manchester City’s midweek draw at Bournemouth which mathematically confirmed Arteta’s side as the kings of English football.
The squad watched City’s slip-up together before celebrating long into the night in London, but the formal business of receiving the silverware remains. Because Crystal Palace wear their traditional red and blue stripes, the champions-elect will compete in their white away kit for the 90 minutes of action on the final day.
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A quick change at Selhurst Park
Following the conclusion of the match, Martin Odegaard and his team-mates will return to the dressing room to swap their away attire for the club's primary colors. This ensures that all official photography and the iconic images of the trophy lift will feature the club’s trademark red and white aesthetic rather than an alternative strip.
While the Arsenal players are changing, Crystal Palace will conduct their traditional end-of-season lap of appreciation. Manager Oliver Glasner will use the opportunity to thank the home support before he shifts his focus toward the Eagles' upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano. Once the pitch is cleared, the stage will be set for the Premier League coronation.
Mikel Arteta sets the standard
Arteta has been vocal about the importance of celebrating the achievement properly before refocusing on a historic double. "We had 48 hours to enjoy the success of winning the league. Now, we're going to prepare really well and we're going to now lift again our habits and the standards that we normally do things to be the best possible way to compete," the Spaniard explained.
The manager is keen for his players to soak in the atmosphere with the travelling support at Selhurst Park before turning the page. "On Sunday, we'll have a little window there again to celebrate, to lift the trophy in a manner that deserves it, to connect with the people that we have constantly around us. And then we'll have six days that we need to write a new history in this football club," he added.
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Eyes on a European prize
The "new history" Arteta refers to is the upcoming Champions League final against PSG on Saturday, May 30. Arsenal have just under a week to transition from domestic champions to European contenders as they seek their first title in the continent's elite competition. The Gunners boss remains confident that his side can manage the emotional highs of a trophy lift with the demands of a high-pressure final.
On the clash with the French champions, Arteta said: "We're going to prepare that game with the intention to win and write a new story in the club's history, that's for sure. And we know what it's going to be. We need to earn it. We need to prepare so well. I'm really confident that we're going to get there in the best possible place. And it's going to be for 90 minutes, short time, at the biggest stage that we can play in a club competition against a top of one or two."