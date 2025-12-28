'Some moments I want to kiss him!' - Pep Guardiola gives hilarious insight into Rayan Cherki's Man City rise

After the final whistle, Guardiola summed up his complex relationship with Cherki in typically colourful fashion. Speaking about the young playmaker’s influence, Guardiola admitted the player can test his patience as much as he excites him.

"There are moments I shout at him and there are moments I want to kiss him, so I have that ambivalent feeling with him," Guardiola said. "I want to allow him to express his incredible talent. We have to play better from the back so he can get more balls from that position."

Guardiola also reflected on City’s performance as a whole, acknowledging it was not flawless but showed important improvement after the interval. "The second half was a little bit better," he explained, pointing to how City adjusted after a subdued opening period in which they struggled to impose themselves.

"I know the memory is weak but when we won the six Premier Leagues, these types of games have a lot, so this is a massive three points," he added. "Mainly for the quality of the opposition. Sean Dyche has created a proper team. It's a top, top side. It's much more important how you suffer and defend and accept you are not playing good and accept you can be better. Otherwise there is no chance. Last season that game is lost 10 for 10."

