Kieran Trippier to divorce wife of nine years after being spotted partying with two mystery blondes as Newcastle ace confirms separation
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier has confirmed his separation from wife Charlotte after nine years of marriage as he prepares for a divorce.
- Kieran Trippier set to divorce wife after nine years
- Couple have already been separated since last year
- Divorce made public after Trippier spotted with two women