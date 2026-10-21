PSG nightmare as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia injury sparks ACL rupture fears following Barcelona clash

PSG are bracing themselves for devastating news after Kvaratskhelia sustained a serious knee injury in the Champions League. The Georgian winger went down in agony during Tuesday's thrilling victory over Barcelona.

The incident occurred just before the hour mark when Kvaratskhelia was tracking back to challenge full-back Xavi Espart. His right knee appeared to lock awkwardly in the turf during the defensive duel, leaving him writhing in immense pain.

Medical staff immediately rushed onto the pitch to treat the visibly distressed forward. Unable to put any weight on his right foot, he had to be heavily supported as he slowly limped down the tunnel to the dressing room.