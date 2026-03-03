Kevin De Bruyne finally returns to Napoli training after 128 days out injured

The long wait is finally over for the Partenopei faithful as De Bruyne made his triumphant return to the grass at Castel Volturno on Monday, as Football Italiareports. After a gruelling 128 days on the sidelines, the Belgian maestro was spotted back in full team training, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a devastating injury that threatened to derail his debut campaign in Italy. The former Manchester City talisman appeared to be in high spirits, sporting a wide grin as he rejoined his team-mates for a high-intensity session under the watchful eye of the medical staff.

It was a sight for sore eyes for a fanbase that has missed their creative heartbeat since late October. De Bruyne’s journey back to fitness has been anything but straightforward, involving months of specialized rehabilitation away from the bright lights of Serie A. The 34-year-old playmaker has not featured in a competitive match since suffering a serious hamstring tear during a high-stakes encounter against Inter on October 25, 2025.

Ironically, the injury occurred at the very moment he was converting a penalty, a typical display of his clinical nature that ended in immediate physical agony. The severity of the muscle damage was so significant that specialists deemed surgery the only viable path for a full recovery. This forced the midfielder to spend months away from the pitch, with much of his rehabilitation period spent back in his native Belgium to be close to his family and trusted medical experts.