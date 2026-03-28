Kevin De Bruyne expects for 'aggressive' USMNT as Belgium star gears up for pre-World Cup test against Mauricio Pochettino's men

The competitive edge for this match has been sharpened by the rhetoric coming from the USMNT camp. Pochettino has been vocal about the mindset he expects from his players, suggesting that the term "friendly" is a misnomer for a match of this magnitude at this stage of the cycle. He wants his team to treat every minute on the pitch as a trial for the biggest stage in sports.

Pochettino suggested that these matches shouldn't be called friendlies and instead they should be called, "unofficial games" as when you're playing in a friendly, you're playing against friends, and that's very much not the case in Atlanta. These are two teams that want to win to show that they're ready for the World Cup around the corner. For the USMNT, it is a chance to prove they can hang with the elite; for Belgium, it is a chance to adapt to the climate and intensity they will face this summer.



