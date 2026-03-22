Kessié wants to return to Serie A, with Juventus and Inter keeping a close eye on the situation: how much is he asking for in wages?

Whilst the teams are busy on the pitch trying to finish the season on a high, off the pitch moves are already underway to lay the groundwork for the transfer window. This is particularly true for free transfers: clubs are making early moves for players whose contracts are expiring to get ahead of the competition, and this also applies to Franck Kessié, whose contract with Al-Ahli expires on 30 June.

The Ivorian’s spell in Saudi Arabia is now drawing to a close and, after three years, his wish is to return to Europe, to a competitive league. And, as Matteo Moretto reports,at the top of his wish list is a return to Italy, where he left fond memories whilst playing for Cesena, Atalanta and Milan.