'The odyssey continues!' – Keisuke Honda debuts in 11th country at age 40

Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda extended his extraordinary globe-trotting career by making his official debut for Singapore Premier League side FC Jurong. The 40-year-old midfielder came on as an 82nd-minute substitute during a 3-0 victory over Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium.

Wearing his signature number four jersey, the veteran entered the pitch to a massive ovation from the home support.

Singapore represents the 11th country in which Honda has played professionally throughout his storied career.



