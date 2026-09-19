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Alvino Hanafi

'The odyssey continues!' – Keisuke Honda debuts in 11th country at age 40

S.League
K. Honda
FC Jurong

Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda continued his globe-trotting career by making his Singapore Premier League debut for FC Jurong at the age of 40. Coming on as a late substitute, the former World Cup star marked his arrival in an 11th country.

  • Global odyssey continues as Honda debuts at 40

    Japanese football icon Keisuke Honda extended his extraordinary globe-trotting career by making his official debut for Singapore Premier League side FC Jurong. The 40-year-old midfielder came on as an 82nd-minute substitute during a 3-0 victory over Hougang United at the Jurong East Stadium.

    Wearing his signature number four jersey, the veteran entered the pitch to a massive ovation from the home support.

    Singapore represents the 11th country in which Honda has played professionally throughout his storied career.


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    Immediate presence felt despite brief late cameo

    Replacing compatriot Yuma Tsuzurabara on the right flank, Honda made an instant impression despite his limited time on the pitch. In the 87th minute, his relentless pressing forced a hurried clearance from Hougang goalkeeper Takahiro Koga.

    Deep into stoppage time, the midfielder thread a precise through ball for Mizuki Ando to score, only for the effort to be disallowed for offside.

    Having given instructions from the touchline in the opening match, Honda proved his readiness to contribute directly on the field.


  • Remarkable journey spans continents and dual roles

    Honda's debut in Singapore marks the latest chapter of a unique career that began with J1 League side Nagoya Grampus. His path has included spells in the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, and Bhutan.

    Between 2018 and 2023, the 90-cap international also served as general manager of the Cambodia national team while remaining an active player.

    Most recently, he represented Bhutanese side Paro FC in 2024 before signing for FC Jurong for the 2026–27 campaign.

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    Jurong build momentum with back-to-back wins

    Honda's debut put the seal on a comfortable evening for FC Jurong, who secured their second consecutive league win. Takuma Yamaguchi opened the scoring before Haziq Kamarudin and substitute Ando wrapped up the three points.

    Hougang ended the match with ten men following a straight red card for Zulqarnaen Suzliman.

    FC Jurong will look to maintain their flawless start as Honda integrates further into the squad setup.